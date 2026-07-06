Dropped from films, doubted by many, celebrated again after Dhurandhar | Ranveer Singh Birthday Special

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's career has never really followed a straight line. There have been years when almost everything he touched turned into a success and there have also been phases when every new release seemed to invite fresh questions about his future. Yet, if there is one thing that has remained constant, it is his willingness to keep moving forward.

As Ranveer celebrates his 41st birthday, his professional journey offers a glimpse into how quickly fortunes can change in Bollywood. It is a story of early rejection, career-defining performances, public criticism and most recently, a comeback through Dhurandhar that has once again put him at the centre of conversation.

I was unceremoniously dropped: Ranveer Singh

Today, it may be difficult to imagine Ranveer Singh struggling to land a major film, but that was once his reality. During Koffee with Karan Season 7, Episode 1, the actor opened up about losing Bombay Velvet, one of the most ambitious Hindi films of its time that didn't follow through. The project eventually went to Ranbir Kapoor, but Ranveer revealed that he had initially been in the running.

Recalling the incident, he said he was 'unceremoniously dropped from the film because he did not have enough star power.' He explained that once the scale of the project grew, the makers felt the film needed a bigger face to lead it. Rather than dwelling on the disappointment, Ranveer admitted that he understood the decision. At that stage of his career, he simply was not the established star he would later become.

Looking back now, that episode feels less like a setback and more like an early reminder of how unpredictable the film industry can be.

The years when everything clicked

What followed was arguably the strongest phase of Ranveer's career. After making his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, he slowly built a reputation for choosing characters that were vastly different from one another. Rather than settling down in the comfort zone, he seemed willing to take some risks.

The collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali set the direction for his entire career. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela marked him out as one of the leading men of Bollywood, whereas in Bajirao Mastani he showed how well he could portray a historical character with confidence. His role of Peshwa Bajirao is considered one of the best of his career. There was another role which gave him recognition. In Padmaavat he portrayed a dark role of Alauddin Khilji which received mixed reviews about his performance but gained much admiration for the intensity he had on screen.

But his talent did not end there. Simmba became a box office hit, and at the same time, another role in Gully Boy showed yet another facet of him as an actor. As a character of Murad, a struggling rapper of Mumbai, he delivered an excellent performance. For a while, it seemed he had cracked the balance between commercial entertainers and content-driven cinema.

Then there came a tough phase

Careers of actors in Bollywood often take an abrupt turn and that was true even for Ranveer Singh's career. 83, despite good reviews and recognition of the film for recreating India's win in the historic Cricket World Cup, failed to succeed commercially. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a film that mixed humour with a social message, also struggled to draw audiences. That was followed by Cirkus, Rohit Shetty's comedy, which failed to meet commercial expectations.

Three underwhelming releases in a row inevitably changed the conversation around the actor.

Social media played a very important role in that there were many people who doubted his script selections, and he had somehow lost that momentum that had made him one of the most reliable actors in Bollywood. Every announcement about his next project was accompanied by debates over whether he could stage another comeback.

It was a noticeable shift for an actor who, not too long ago, had been delivering one acclaimed performance after another.

The comeback that changed the conversation

Ranveer did not publicly react much to the criticism surrounding his films. Instead, attention gradually shifted to what he would do next. That answer came with Dhurandhar.

The film reminded audiences of the qualities that had made him stand out in the first place: complete commitment to a role, physical transformation and an ability to adapt himself to characters that demand something different. The conversation around him changed once again, with many viewing the film as an important step in restoring confidence in his choices.

In an industry where perceptions can change from one Friday to the next, Dhurandhar marked an important moment in Ranveer's recent career. Two back-to-back massive hits, breaking and making of several big records, acclaims were just the aftermath of the tsunami called, Dhurandhar.

But Ranveer Singh's story is still unfolding. If anything, it underlines how unpredictable Bollywood can be, where setbacks are often as much a part of an actor's career as success. For Ranveer Singh, the defining thread has not been an uninterrupted winning streak, but the ability to regroup, adapt and return whenever the spotlight begins to fade.

Also Read: Dhurandhar to Ram Leela: Revisiting Ranveer Singh's most memorable dialogues