Drishyam 2 FIRST Look: Tabu's intense gaze hides many emotions, see pic from Ajay Devgn starrer

Tabu's fist look from the upcoming film Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February last year and now all eyes are on the Bollywood version. In the new installment, Akshaye Khanna has also joined the cast. Meanwhile, in the lead-up to the film's release, the makers have unveiled Tabu's first look.

Tabu is intense in Drishyam 2 first look

Tabu plays the role of a cop in Drishyam. In the film, she is solving the case of her son's disappearance. In the first look from Drishyam 2, Tabu is seen in the midst of the cops. She has an intense gaze and her eyes hide a lot of emotions. The character's journey in unravelling the mystery in the sequel will be interesting to see. The story centres on a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident that happens to their older daughter.

Drishyam 2 movie details

Ajay Devgn will be seen reprising his role of Vijay Salgoankar in Drishyam sequel. "Indian cinema’s much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar is all set to take us on yet another thrilling journey this year on 18th November. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family’s story beyond imagination," a note from the makers about the film read.

Drishyam 2 also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The team wrapped the shoot in Hyderabad in August. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios. The first part of Hindi Drishyam was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat.

(With PTI inputs)

