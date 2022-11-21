Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn film earns big on opening weekend, beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's film is benefitting from positive word of mouth. The film is having an unprecedented run at the box office with numbers growing by the day. On its opening weekend, the film reportedly earned over Rs 60 cr making it one of the most successful Bollywood films of 2022. The collections were highest on Sunday with a 30% growth from Saturday.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Box Office India reports that the collections on Sunday should be around Rs 26.50-27 crore nett which will give the film the first weekend of Rs 63 crore nett. How the film fairs out on the weekdays will determine its lifetime collections. "The film has caught on in a big way and the Monday collections will confirm the HIT status of the film but the actually story of the film be what happens from Monday onward because the sort of momentum the film picked up in advance bookings on Thursday and gone throough with the weekend there could be something big happening if this continues over the weekdays," the report stated.

Meanwhile, the Abhishek Pathak directorial, which opened to positive response from critics and audiences at the domestic box office, had collected Rs 15.38 crore on Friday. According to production banner Panorama Studios, "Drishyam 2" has raised Rs 21.59 crore on the second day of its release. They are yet to release figures for Day 3.

About Drishyam

The film is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller "Drishyam", which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February 2021. "Drishyam 2" also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna besides Ajay Devgn.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

