Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film enjoys phenomenal business at ticket windows

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s suspense thriller is enjoying a phenomenal run at ticket windows. Almost after a month in the theatres, the film continues to rule despite dwindling between Rs 1-2 crore. Drishyam 2 is keeping a strong hold and leaving behind many Bollywood biggies. Also starring Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, the film is competing with Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero and Kajol's Salaam Venky.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 has been witnessing stupendous growth in business over the past 26 days. The film registered a great opening with Rs 15.38 crore. On Day 27, December 14, Drishyam 2 reportedly saw a drop in its collections as it minted just Rs 1.50 crore approximately. Taking the total to Rs 214.43 crore at the domestic ticket windows.

According to trade reports, Drishyam 2 had an overall 8.06 per cent Hindi occupancy on Day 27.

Ajay Devgn on Drishyam 2 success

There is no denying that Bollywood has been undergoing a box-office slump in 2022 and 'Drishyam 2' has been serving as a tonic to revive it. Talking about the same, Ajay Devgn said, "To talk about tonic, I feel it needs three or four Drishyams -- that is what is required, I hope this is the beginning."

"I feel it is not very easy to make entertaining films -- you have to keep the audiences engaged for two and a half hours. And audiences have become very smart, so you can't just give them bullshit. Even when you talk about entertainment in commercial cinema, you have to give them something new," the actor added.

About Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 has shattered many records since its release. It is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

'Drishyam', saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody and now its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same as what the movie is about. Tabu plays the role of IG Meera Deshmukh in the film. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman.

