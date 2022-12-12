Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film is on a record-breaking spree

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THEBOXOFFICE_45 Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s suspense thriller has been ruling the box office ever since it released on November 18. The film also starring Tabu and Akshaye Khanna remained unbeatable at the ticket windows despite new releases. In the post-pandemic time, when Bollywood films are finding it hard to sustain themselves for a week in cinema halls, Drishyam 2 is managing to stay steady and strong even after three weeks of its release. After minting Rs 100 crore within a week, the film has now entered the Rs 200-crore club. On Sunday, December 11, the film's numbers saw a jump again.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 has been witnessing stupendous growth in business over the past two weeks. The film registered a great opening with Rs 15.38 crore. On December 11, the film crossed the Rs 200-crore club and now it added another Rs 5.30 crore to its business. Taking the total to around Rs 209 crore at the domestic ticket windows, according to trade reports.

Drishyam 2 enters Rs 200 crore

Ajay Devgn starrer has entered Rs 200 crore, the makers said on Sunday. Production banner Panorama Studios shared the latest box office figures of the film, which opened to positive reviews on November 18. "Cash registers are ringing as we proudly announce our pan India net box office numbers for 4th Saturday (day 23) to the world. India box office net Rs 4.67 crores. All India net box office for 23 days stands at a tall and handsome figure of Rs 203. 58 crores and growing," the statement read. Being screened at 1448 cinemas / 1784 screens in Week 4.

About Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 has shattered many records since its release. It is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

'Drishyam', saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody and now its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same as what the movie is about. Tabu plays the role of IG Meera Deshmukh in the film. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman.

