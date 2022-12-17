Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film earns huge in week 4, know its earnings here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Drishyam 2's box office collection

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film has proved that good stories do manage to bring the audience to theaters. In the post-pandemic time, when Bollywood films have been struggling to keep themselves afloat in the first week itself, Drishyam 2 has been moving forward beyond expectations. The film had a phenomenal week four, with earnings close to Rs 18 Cr. However, the film's business will be hugely impacted by the Hollywood biggie -- Avatar: The Way of Water.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

With huge earnings, Drishyam 2 has found itself on the list of highest grossing films post pandemic. It is ranked 3 in terms of the highest box office after The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra. As per Box Office India, the film managed to mint Rs 18.25 crore nett in the fourth week of its release making it the fifth highest fourth week in history. Preceding it are tiles like Uri - The Surgical Strike, Bahubali - The Conclusion, KGF 2 and Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior.

"The film has almost reached the 210 crore nett mark in four weeks and the lifetime will be dependent on where the fifth Friday lands. It is likely to remain the third highest grosser post pandemic for original Hindi content after The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra," the report stated detailing the weekly collection of the film. Take a look:

Week One - 1,02,37,00,000

Week Two - 57,16,00,000

Third Week - 31,77,00,000

Fourth Week- 18,25,00,000 approx

TOTAL - 2,09,55,00,000 approx

About Drishyam 2

"Drishyam 2" is a highly successful film directed by Abhishek Pathak, based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and serving as a sequel to the 2015 film "Drishyam". In the original film, Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) managed to protect his family from police custody. However, in the sequel, the case is reopened and Vijay must confront a new twist. Will Vijay be able to repeat his success from the first film and protect his family once again? Drishyam 2 poses an answer to this.

The film also features a talented cast including Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant, and Yogesh Soman. "Drishyam 2" promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its intriguing plot and top-notch performances.

