Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 59.40 crore

Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 5

Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana is unstoppable at the box office despite competition from Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore. On Day 5, Dream Girl earned Rs 7.40 crore taking its total collection to Rs 59.40 crore. The movie which opened to an overwhelming response at the box office garnered mixed reviews from critics. Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write, ''#DreamGirl is a HIT... Refuses to slow down... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ total... Biz in Week 2 - when it faces multiple new movies - is pivotal, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 59.40 cr. #India biz''.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Karam, an unemployed Mathura boy who has the talent of speaking in female voice. This helps him land a job at 'friendship center' after which he earns a fleet of admirers.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl also features Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee and Nidhi Bisht in important roles.

Ayushmann, who recently won National Award for AndhaDhun has been delivering hit performances back to back. The audience has once again shown its trust in Ayushmann's choice and it is evident with the Dream Girl's dream run at the box office. With a unique storyline and hilarious one-liners, it doesn't seem that Dream Girl is going to stop anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Chhichhore crossed Rs 100 crore mark on Day 12. The movie starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor among others in lead roles has made total collection of Rs 102.19 crore.

Dream Girl Review

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, will make you laugh till its very end. There is not even a single scene in the film which won’t leave you amused. Right from Annu Kapoor’s response to repaying his loans to the encounter of Pooja’s lovers, Dream Girl makes sure that your jaw hurts while laughing. The screenplay by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Nirmaan D Singh somewhere give you sitcom-wala feel. For instance, the signature tune when Nidhi Bisht or Vijay Raaz’s character appears on screen is a bit annoying. There are a lot of stereotypical jokes on Muslims for petty laughs. Though they manage to make you laugh out loud, even leave you pondering over their relevance and originality. Read full review here

