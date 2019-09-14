Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nusrat Bharucha film earns Rs10.05 cr

Saturday, September 14, 2019
     
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl had a power-packed start on the box office.

New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2019 9:41 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl had a power-packed start on the box office. Fans were already eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens and they have surely showered all their love on it. Dream Girl is Ayushmann Khurrana's highest opener with Rs 10.05 cr on the opening day. 

Bollywood trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh revealed teh first day box office numbers of eth filma nd wrote, "#DreamGirl takes a heroic start... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana’s biggest opener to date... Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films [2019] like #Uri [₹ 8.20 cr], #LukaChuppi [₹ 8.01 cr] and #Chhichhore [₹ 7.32 cr]... Fri ₹ 10.05 cr. #India biz."

 

