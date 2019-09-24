Dream Girl Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha’s film crosses 100 cr

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha’s Dream Girl crosses 100 cr

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl is witnessing its dream run. The film has crossed 100 cr on its second Monday and how. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, this laugh riot has been entertaining the fans since its release day on 13th September. It opened to great numbers, Rs 10.05 crore and crossed Rs 50 crore mark on the first Monday by raking in Rs 7.43 crore.

Even though Bollywood films like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Prassthanam and The Zoya Factor hit the screens this Friday, they failed to slow down Dream Girl. The film has become filmmaker Ekta Kapoor’s second century after Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain. On the other hand, this is also Ayushmann’s second 100 cr film after Badhaai Ho last year.

Dream Girl revolves around the man called Karam, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who takes up a high paying job where he has to impersonate a woman called Pooja and talk to people on phone. Karam’s female voice is so enchanting that all his callers fall in love with him and fight to marry him, without knowing that he is a man. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz and Nidhi Bisht.

On the other end, Ayushmann Khurrana is loaded with interesting Bollywood projects to treat his fans. The actor will soon be seen in a film called Bala in which he will play the role of a bald man. He also has Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in the pipeline.

