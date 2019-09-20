Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana's film continues its dream run

Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 7

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl hasn't lost momentum since the day of its release. After opening to a double-digit at the box office, the movie till its day 6 has earned over Rs 66.15 crore. As per trade analysts, Dream Girl will make Rs 75 crore by this week. No strong competitions at ticket window and buzz around Dream Girl are two factors besides bankable Ayushmann Khurrana. Songs and the trailer already piqued interests of cinegoers and positive mouth-of-word has accelerated its money-minting pace.

Dream Girl earned Rs 10.05 crore on day 1 and Rs 16.42 crore and Rs 18.10 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Ayushmann's film crossed Rs 50 crore mark on Monday by raking in Rs 7.43 crore.

Dream Girl garnered mixed reviews from critics, however, audience is going gaga and it is evident by its collection. Dream Girl directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa is a typical tier-2 city comedy film.

However, with three releases this Friday- The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Dream Girl's 'dream run' might slow down but will definitely not stop. Dream Girl's collection will hardly be affected as none of the movies has created as much buzz as Ayushmann's film.

Dream Girl has an array of versatile actors such as Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma and Nidhi Bisht and others. Annu Kapoor is reuniting with Ayushmann after seven years. The duo was first seen in 2012 film Vicky Donor and their camaraderie was loved by audience.

On a related note, Dream Girl is a story about Karam, an unemployed Mathura guy, who has a unique talent of mimicking woman's voice. This has not only helped him in earning his livelihood by playing woman characters in mythological stage shows but also made him land a job at 'friendship centre'. Karam who becomes Pooja after his new job ultimately earns a fleet of admirers who can do anything to once meet their 'Dream Girl'

