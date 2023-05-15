Don 3: Producer Ritesh Sidhwani gives big update on next film; 'Farhan Akhtar is...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Producer Ritesh Sidhwani gives a big update on don 3

Don 3 has been in the news for the longest time. Fans frequently take to social media to question the makers about its shooting and release date. Farhan Akhtar has many times hinted that the film will be coming soon. Now, producer Ritesh Sidhwani has given a big update regarding the third installment of superstar Shah Rukh Khan-fronted action thriller Don. The producer said that the film is currently in the scripting stage and that the director Farhan Akhtar is finishing it,

Ritesh Sidhwani said that he is not aware about the plot details of the much-anticipated movie as of now. "Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script. Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see 'Don'," Sidhwani told PTI.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment bought the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name and remade it with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead. The first "Don" released in 2006 and the second installment came out in 2011 with SRK and Priyanka reprising their characters. Both the films were directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Ritesh Sidhwani is currently promoting the banner's web series "Dahaad" Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the show is set in a small sleepy town of Rajasthan and revolves around the investigation of the gruesome murder cases of several women led by sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sinha).

The eight-part Prime Video crime-drama had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival under the Berlinale Series programme in February this year. The response was "overwhelming", said Sidhwani, adding that the festival gave them an opportunity to present the culture and issues of India to a wide range of audience.

"Dahaad", also featuring Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. It is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby.

Latest Bollywood News