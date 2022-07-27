Dobaaraa trailer: Taapsee Pannu leaves netizens intrigued with time travel thriller | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/BALAJIMOTIONPICTURES Dobaaraa trailer

Dobaaraa trailer: Taapsee Pannu's highly anticipated new-age thriller Dobaaraa's trailer was unveiled today (July 27). After creating magic in Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh, this marks the third collaboration between Taapsee and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Dobaaraa which is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage also stars Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat. Taking to her Twitter handle, Taapsee shared the trailer. She wrote, "Waqt ko thoda waqt do, wo sab badal dega. Sab kuch. This storm brings with it a life-altering experience for Antara (literally). Watch Dobaaraa in cinemas on Aug 19."

The two minutes ten-second trailer unravels the compelling and edgy story. It shows Taapsee Pannu's character trying to solve a murder mystery. It revolves around how Taapsee gets the opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.

Dobaaraa is slated to be released worldwide on August 19. The movie is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena.

