Wednesday, July 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Dobaaraa trailer: Taapsee Pannu leaves netizens intrigued with time travel thriller | WATCH

Dobaaraa trailer: Taapsee Pannu leaves netizens intrigued with time travel thriller | WATCH

Dobaaraa trailer: The thriller is slated to release on August 19. It marks Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh. Watch the trailer here.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2022 15:59 IST
Dobaaraa trailer
Image Source : YOUTUBE/BALAJIMOTIONPICTURES Dobaaraa trailer

Dobaaraa trailer: Taapsee Pannu's highly anticipated new-age thriller Dobaaraa's trailer was unveiled today (July 27). After creating magic in Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh, this marks the third collaboration between Taapsee and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Dobaaraa which is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage also stars Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat. Taking to her Twitter handle, Taapsee shared the trailer. She wrote, "Waqt ko thoda waqt do, wo sab badal dega. Sab kuch. This storm brings with it a life-altering experience for Antara (literally). Watch Dobaaraa in cinemas on Aug 19."

Take a look:

The two minutes ten-second trailer unravels the compelling and edgy story. It shows Taapsee Pannu's character trying to solve a murder mystery. It revolves around how Taapsee gets the opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.

Also read: Confirmed! Kareena Kapoor is coming to Koffee With Karan 7, Bollywood actress goes bold for new episode

Related Stories
Anurag Kashyap announces his next project titled 'Dobaaraa' with Taapsee Pannu

Anurag Kashyap announces his next project titled 'Dobaaraa' with Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu wraps shooting of Anurag Kashyap directorial 'Dobaaraa'

Taapsee Pannu wraps shooting of Anurag Kashyap directorial 'Dobaaraa'

Dobaaraa is slated to be released worldwide on August 19. The movie is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena. 

 

Latest Bollywood News

Top News

Latest News