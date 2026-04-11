Do you know Asha Bhosle's name is inscribed in the Guinness Book of World Records? Here's why

New Delhi:

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was born on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Maharashtra. Her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar, passed away when she was merely nine years old. Following her father's demise, to help support the family's financial situation, Asha Tai began singing and acting alongside her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, at the tender age of nine.

Asha Bhosle first lent her voice to the Marathi film Majha Bal in 1943. Subsequently, in 1948, she made her debut in the world of Hindi playback singing with the film Chunariya. Asha Bhosle has always been renowned for her versatility; she has sung songs across every genre, including Ghazals, Bhajans, Pop, and Classical music, and has mesmerised audiences with her magical voice.

Asha Bhosle is world's most recorded artist

In 2011, Asha Bhosle's name was inscribed in the Guinness Book of World Records. She received global recognition as the artist with the highest number of studio recordings in the history of music.

It is worth noting that Asha Bhosle has sung over 12,000 songs in more than 20 Indian and foreign languages. Fans affectionately and respectfully address her as 'Asha Tai'. Some of her most memorable songs include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko and In Aankhon Ki Masti.

Asha Bhosle list of awards

Amongst the most acclaimed Indian singers, Asha Bhosle is known to have performed in thousands of film songs and has garnered many awards in various languages. Some of the notable achievements include her winning many national film awards in Best Female Playback Singer category for Umrao Jaan and Ijaazat and also earning eight Filmfare awards before earning her Lifetime Achievement Award.

One amongst India's most prestigious civilian awards, she earned Padma Shri in 1997 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Additionally, she was bestowed the highly coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000.

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