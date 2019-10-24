Diwali is a big weekend: Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani on 'Made In China' fronting 'Housefull 4'

Boman Irani, notably, has been a part of Housefull 2 and Housefull 3.

Rajkummar Rao's 'Made In China' opens this weekend (on October 25) with two other films -- "Housefull 4", headlined by superstar Akshay Kumar and "Saand Ki Aankh", featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. Fronting two biggies is never an easy task, but Boman Irani, who plays an important role in 'Made In China' discounts any sliver of any competition.

"We don't think there is a competition. I have been a part of Housefull series. And I don't think there is any enmity. Of course, you have every right to think so. But it is a big weekend. And three good movies are releasing. It is a large country and we hope people go and watch all three films," Boman Irani said, in an exclusive interaction with IndiaTVNews.com.

Boman Irani, notably, has been a part of Housefull 2 and Housefull 3.

Rajkummar Rao shared a similar sentiment on three big movies releasing on the weekend.

"Diwali is a big weekend. We all feel we should go out with our family or friends, so I want all films to do well and I wish all the best to the makers of those films," he told IndiaTVNews.com.

'Made In China' is directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It stars Rajkummar Rao with Mouni Roy, Amyra Dastur, Boman Irani and Paresh Rawal.

The film is a middle class man's journey from being a failed businessman to a becoming a successful entrepreneur. Lending him her support is his loving and dutiful wife, Rukmini, essayed by Mouni.

The team of talented actors must have bonded well on the sets, and working on the movie should have been a cakewalk for them, or so we could say going by the camaraderie between Rajkummar, Mouni and Boman.

The three have constantly been seen laughing at and with each other -- a happy sign.

"It was so much fun. I learnt a lot from everybody, especially Boman sir. I learnt we approach our roles in a similar way," Rajkummar said.

To this, Boman said, "I think we fed off each other in many ways, and it's such a blessing when that happens."

Mouni also had all good things to say about her co-star.

"I have learned everything from Raj on this film and for my role. He helped me not only for the scenes that we had together, but also where I was on my own," Mouni said.

She added, "His inputs have been very valuable and helped me to become a better version of myself. Especially in one scene. It was an honour to be working with him."

'Made In China' releases on October 25.