Disha Patani to feature in Mohit Suri's Ek Villian 2 with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur

Disha Patani will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in Ek Villian 2

Actress Disha Patani has been roped in as one of the female leads in director Mohit Suri's Ek Villian 2. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Disha will be pairing up with Malang director for the sequel of his 2014 release Ek Villian. The film also stars John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Confirming the news Mohit Suri said, "Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, "I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts… kick some butt. Just the way boys do it in your films. I want to be the hero’. That’s when I asked her if she would do the Ek Villain sequel and she was game"

Mohit Suri added that in Ek Villian 2, Disha will be seen in never seen avatar, "While Malang brought Disha’s free-spirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action- franchise" he said.

Disha will reportedly be seen opposite John Abraham in the film and will be performing some high octane action. According to sources, the makers are looking to present the film with a new pair and twist, Disha was paired opposite Aditya in her last film Malang. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar, Ek Villain 2 will go on the floor later this year and will hit the theatres on January 8, 2021.

The film is a sequel to 2014 release Ek Villian that starrer Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the main roles.