Did you know Stree 2's Abhishek Banerjee aka 'Janna' did the casting of Mirzapur web series?

Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee has become one of the most reliable actors in films and series in a short time. Abhishek has made the audience happy by once again becoming Jana in Stree 2. On August 15, Abhishek's two back-to-back films were released, Stree 2 and Veda. His role in both films was highly appreciated. He was liked for his funny comic timing in Stree 2, while in Veda he was seen in the role of a villain. Meanwhile, the actor has revealed that he has done the casting of Mirzapur.

Abhishek is the owner of a casting company

Abhishek Banerjee has revealed this in a conversation with comedian Bharti Singh. Her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa said that he was very impressed after seeing Abhishek in Paatal Lok. When he checked his Instagram handle, he came to know that the actor is also the owner of a company named 'Casting Bay' and he does casting of artists.

Handled the responsibility of casting more than 100 films and shows

Abhishek Banerjee then told Bharti and Harsh that he has done casting of artists for more than 100 films and shows. He has been working as a casting director since the age of 23-24. The actor said that when he came to the industry, he became a casting director to run the expenses. He worked with the production company Cinemastas, where his salary was Rs 9 thousand. Abhishek revealed that he worked as a casting associate in the Emraan Hashmi starrer film 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai'. He thought that while doing casting, someone would cast him in his film, but this did not happen in 8 years.

Abhishek did the casting of Mirzapur

Abhishek even said that despite being a casting director, when he went to another casting director to ask for work, they would not recommend him. Abhishek Banerjee said that he did not want people to know him as a casting director. He said that when Varun Dhawan was surprised to know on the sets of 'Bhediya' that the actor had done the casting for Mirzapur.

