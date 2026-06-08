Did Poonam Dhillon laud Ranveer Singh's professionalism amid Don 3 fallout with Farhan Akhtar?

New Delhi:

Regarding the Don 3 controversy, FWICE recently withdrew its decision to issue a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. Although the legal dispute between Ranveer and FWICE is ongoing, Poonam Dhillon, President of the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), has come out in support of Ranveer and praised him.

This statement has come amid Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's fallout over the movie Don 3.

What did the actress say about Ranveer?

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, when asked if she felt Ranveer Singh was in the right regarding this matter, Poonam Dhillon said, 'Look, we don't know the full details, but we do know that he is a fair person. If he felt he was right, he isn't the kind of person who would intentionally harm or hurt anyone. He shares a great relationship with Excel; he has delivered two big hits with them. If, for some reason, he wasn't comfortable doing this film, there could have been several reasons for it. And it is to his credit that he compensated for the losses incurred and returned the signing amount. Many people wouldn't even do that.'

Poonam Dhillon's statement on the entire matter

She further added, 'Yes, we will always stand by our members. If an artist is in the wrong, we speak to them and ask them to resolve the matter appropriately. But if our actors are wronged, we fight for them. For us, this issue arose suddenly, as if a third party had stepped in and started a conflict. We were taken aback, and I think that exacerbated the situation slightly. However, I am certain that the producer and the actor, who are also friends, have spoken to each other and tried to resolve the issue. And I would say we are happy that the matter has now been settled.'

What is the entire controversy about?

In 2023, Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3, revealing that Ranveer Singh would step into the lead role, replacing Shah Rukh Khan. However, following the announcement, there were significant changes regarding the film's lead actress, and no further progress was made on the project.

Amidst this, news suddenly emerged recently that Ranveer was dropping out of the film. The situation subsequently escalated between Farhan's Excel Entertainment and Ranveer, reaching a point where Excel Entertainment slapped a Rs 45 crore claim for damages on Ranveer Singh for withdrawing from Don 3.

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