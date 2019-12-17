Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
Did KJo just grant Janhvi her wish? She may romance Vijay Deverakonda in her next

Janhvi Kapoor, in several interviews, has expressed her admiration for Vijay Deverakonda.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2019 15:02 IST
Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda

Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda

Janhvi Kapoor's long-awaited wish may be fulfilled in New Year, and here, Karan Johar is playing the Santa. If reports are to be believed, Janhvi may soon share screen space with her crush Vijay Deverakonda. Yes, you read that right. However, it won't be a Bollywood film. Janhvi will be venturing down South with Puri Jagannadh directorial.

A Deccan Chronicle report mentions that Puri Jagannadh has zeroed in on Karan Johar's suggestion and roped in Janhvi as the lead actress. Earlier, Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt were also approached for the role. ''Karan Johar was instrumental in getting Janhvi Kapoor on board. The actress is still working her date diary, and in all probability, she might commence shooting in February," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Jagannadh and Johar have been in talks for the pan-India release of Tollywood star's upcoming Fighter.

Though there's no confirmation about the same, we are excited to see if Janhvi will be seen romancing her crush on-screen. Janhvi, in several interviews, has expressed her admiration for Arjun Reddy star. Even on Koffee With Karan, when she appeared with brother Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi was all gaga for Vijay.

Doesn't this remind us of Sara and Kartik? Sara Ali Khan, too, landed a film opposite her crush Kartik Aaryan after confessing it on several platforms. She, in fact, began dating him.

Janhvi's late mother Sridevi was also a popular name in South industry. She had had Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films to her credit.

