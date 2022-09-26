Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection Day 3: R Madhavan's film drops at ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NEWMOVIEREVIEW3 Dhokha Poster

Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection Day 3: R Madhavan has had a successful run at the box office thanks to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. However, his latest release Dhokha Round D Corner cannot lure the audience to theater. The film is facing tough competition with the release of Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan's Chup and the re-release of James Cameron's epic Hollywood blockbuster Avtar.

Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Report

Box Office India reports, "Dhokha - Round D Corner saw a fall in collections on the second day as it collected aroudn 50 lakhs nett but day one collections were okay at over 1 crore nett. The collections of Dhokha - Round D Corner are as follows. Friday - Rs 1,15,00,000 apprx.. Saturday - Rs 50,00,000 apprx and the toral - Rs 1,65,00,000 apprx."

About Dhokha Round D Corner

Starring actors R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar, the Bollywood film 'Dhokha - Round D Corner' had hit the theaters on September 23. Kookie Gulati's suspense drama marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

'Dhokha - Round D Corner' is a multi-perspective pacy film. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the movie takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character.

The film also sees R Madhavan featuring in a remake of the groovy dance number 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa', from the 1987 film 'Dance Dance'. He found it an honour to feature in the number 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa' which is a remake of the legendary song 'Zooby Zooby'.

Speaking about the song, R Madhavan in a statement said: "It's been a while since I worked on such a song that makes you want to dance. 'Mere Dil Gaaye Ja' was extremely fun to shoot and to recreate an iconic song is a great a pleasure and honour. I am not much of a dancer myself but this song will definitely make you groove with its classic retro vibe."

