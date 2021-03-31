Dharmendra announces debut of Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer in film by Sooraj Barjatya's son

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra, Rajveer Deol

Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a coming-of-age love story backed by Rajshri Productions. The film will also mark the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish S. Barjatya. The news was shared by Bollywood veteran and Rajveer's grandfather Dharmendra via Twitter. "Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless. #Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol," wrote the actor on Twitter.

Rajveer's uncle and Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol too shared the news on his Twitter timeline: "On the way to realise his dream ...Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol & Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead #SoorajBarjatya #RajveerDeol #AvnishBarjatya."

Suuny Deol too shared a post for his son.

Sunny Deol had introduced his elder son Karan in his directorial venture “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”.

Rajveer has studied theatre in the UK and has worked as an assistant director. He has been training under the guidance of theatre and film director Feroz Abbas Khan, known for directing plays like “Mughal-e-Azam” and "Tumhari Amrita”.

Avnish said he decided to cast Rajveer as the newcomer is hard-working and has charisma about him. “The more time we spent talking about the project, the more I began to see Rajveer as the protagonist in my film,” Avnish said in a statement.

The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors in July this year and is slated for a release in 2022.

--with agency inputs