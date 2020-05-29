Deepika Padukone shares WhatsApp family group screenshot, reveals Ranveer's name in her phone

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Deepika Padukone has saved her husband's name in her phone contact as 'handsome'.

Deepika Padukone delighted her Insta fam with by giving them a sneak peek into her family WhatsApp group conversation. In the screenshot shared by her on social media, everyone is praising Ranveer's latest interview. In the chat screenshot, Deepika's "Amma" Ujjala Padukone showers praises on Ranveer saying "Very interesting interview. Enjoyed every minute,". Ranveer says thanks to his mother-in-law. Deepika's "Pappa" Prakash Padukone also applauded Ranveer. "Very candid and informative. Very well-spoken," he wrote. Meanwhile, Ranveer's dad Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani wrote, "Lively interview.. happy and fun." Ranveer's replied to them saying, "Oh good. Great. Whew. Nice to have this feedback." In this conversation, what grabbed everyone's eyeballs is Ranveer's name on Deepika's phone. The actress has saved her husband's name in her phone contact as 'handsome'. Well, there couldn't be a better name for Ranveer.

“And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in.Like in the case above.Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently.Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better.And that to us is the most valuable,” Deepika captioned her post.

A few days back, Deepika gatecrashed Ranveer's live Instagram chat with Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri. The footballer told Ranveer that Deepika has informed him that he used to impress her with flowers. Replying to which the actor says to his fans, "yeh hota hai patana".

Talking about those days, Ranveer said, “All the young gentlemen who have tuned in to this live chat, yeh hota hai patana (this is how you impress a girl). I knew she loved flowers. Six months into dating I knew she was the one, and I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent about courting her, and I would make ridiculously compressed trips to go and meet her when she was shooting somewhere else.”

During the chat, Deepika wrote, “I love you baby,” and when it ended, she commented, “Well played boys!”

Earlier Deepika and Ranveer sent the internet into a meltdown with their PDA filled boomerang video. "World's most squishable face," Deepika captioned the post in which she can be seen kissing Ranveer.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage