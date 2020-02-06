Image Source : TWITTER Deepika Padukone on 'The Intern': It's domestic noir which we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema

After Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone is all set star in the official Hindi remake of the Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood comedy hit, The Intern with the same name. She will be sharing the screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the film. Sharing the news on social media, Deepika recently wrote: "Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern. A 2021 release! Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure. See you at the movies!". Now, the actress has revealed more about her upcoming film.

"To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms", Deepika Padukone was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

The actress further added, "What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships".

The project is jointly produced by Deepika and Sunir Kheterpal under their banners Ka Productions and Azure Entertainment respectively.

Excited to be a part of the film, Rishi said: "'The Intern' is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India."