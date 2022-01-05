Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan delayed; Here's new release date of Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gehraiyaan poster featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday's upcoming Gehraiyaan has been delayed. The new release date of Gehraiyaan is Feb 11. Earlier, it was slated to hit the streaming platform on Jan 25. Announcing the new release date, the makers unveiled 6 new posters of the upcoming Amazon Original movie. Directed by Shakun Batra, the much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.

The new release date of Gehraiyaan was announced on the special occasion of the lead actor Deepika Padukone’s birthday. The newly released posters include captivating individual character posters for the lead cast, a heartwarming poster featuring Deepika and Siddhant and an ensemble poster with the leads. Adding to the curiosity and intrigue around the movie, the posters tease the audience with what one can expect with this relationship drama.

The posters were first shared by Deepika Padukone who dedicated this to her fans. “On this special day, here is a gift for all the patience and love you have showered on me”.

Check out the poster of Gehraiyaan here:

Alongside Deepika Padukone, the film features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead along with Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie to now have its World Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

'Gehraiyaan', which will be released on Amazon Prime Video, also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Shakun Batra had said: "'Gehraiyaan' for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we affect our lives and the lives of those around us."