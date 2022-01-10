Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Yami Gautam, 5 busiest Bollywood actresses of the year

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Deepika Padukone

After witnessing a power-packed year of incredible performances and genre-defining storylines, cine lovers are gearing up for another movie fest due in 2022. The leading ladies of the Indian Film Industry have had a jam-packed 2021 and are all set to enthral the audience with their back-to-back releases this year. Here's rounding up the five busiest actresses of the year who have a plethora of projects to offer in 2022!

Deepika Padukone

Earning rave reviews for the 83 trailer, Deepika Padukone will soon capture the screen with her produced film. The leading actress has already started working on Project K with Prabhas. Meanwhile, she will also headline Pathan with Shahrukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Shakun Batra's untitled next.

Yami Gautam

Kickstarting her streak of projects with the blockbuster success of Bhoot Police, Yami Gautam has as many as seven films to offer next year. Rightly hailed as the actress of many genres, she has already wrapped Dasvi, starring alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, Behzad Khambata's A Thursday, and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's LOST. The star also has OMG2 with Akshay Kumar, Dhoom Dhaam and an untitled project in the pipeline.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has already created quite a stir with the trailer of RRR. Currently working on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the versatile actress has wrapped her first production film, Darling. She also has the much-anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra on the horizon of release.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu gave two massive hits - Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket in 2021. While both earned acclaim for her powerful female characters, the actress is now working on Anurag Kashyap's Do Baara and Aakash Bhatiya's Loop Lapeta. The star might also produce a feature film in 2022 featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kriti Sanon

Another name that made headlines with her character is Kriti Sanon. The actress' surrogate mother role in Mimi became a big hit. Meanwhile, she is looking forward to the release of Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan. The powerhouse is also working on Shehzada and Adipurush.