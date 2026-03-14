Aamir Khan film that is still undefeatable at box office; Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 and Jawan had to bend the knee

New Delhi:

Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, has not only entertained audiences through his films but has also redefined the very essence of acting and storytelling. Over the past several decades, he has delivered films that, while becoming box-office hits, have also compelled society to pause and reflect on pertinent issues. On Saturday, March 14, the actor is celebrating his 61st birthday, prompting fans and celebrities alike to pour in their wishes and congratulations.

But did you know that there is one specific film in Aamir Khan's career, a record-breaker, that even cinematic giants like Pushpa 2, Jawan, and Pathaan (all of which earned over rS 1,000 crore) have failed to surpass?

Aamir Khan's Rs 2,000 crore film

Throughout his career, Aamir Khan has delivered numerous hits, super-hits, and blockbusters. However, when it comes to box-office collections, Mr. Perfectionist's Rs 2,000 crore grosser Dangal stands unrivaled. It remains the highest-grossing Indian film in the history of Indian cinema; following its release in China, the film earned over Rs 2,000 crore, thereby surpassing the collections of films like Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2 and Jawan.

Dangal was tax-free in several Indian states

Released on December 23, 2016, Dangal was granted tax-free status in three Indian states, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhan, as part of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter) campaign. For those unaware, Dangal is a true-life story centered on Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains six girls in the sport of wrestling. Of these six, four are his own daughters, and two are his nieces (his brother's daughters). All of them went on to win medals at various competitive levels.

Dangal's box office collection and budget

Aamir Khan put in immense effort for Dangal. First, he gained 28 kilograms, and then, over the course of 20 weeks, he shed 25 kilograms. It was precisely this effort that resulted in the film grossing between Rs 1,968 crore and Rs 2,024 crore against a budget of Rs 70 crore, whereas Dhurandhar earned Rs 1,349–Rs 1,428 crore, Jawan earned Rs 1,148.32 crore, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 1,642–Rs 1,800 crore and Pathaan earned Rs 1,050.30 crore.

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