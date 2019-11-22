Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha dance with special children in Jaipur, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Siinha dance with special children in Jaipur, watch videos

Salman Khan has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen dancing with special children to his song from Dabangg 3, Yu Karke. The special children were quite elated to have the superstar dance with them while posing as Chulbul Pandey. Salman and the children were also accompanied by Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva and Bina Kak as they all danced together to the amazing number.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared the video and wrote, "Dancing with special children of Umang in Jaipur ‘yu karke’

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar is also making her debut in Bollywood with the film that also stars Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahie Gill among others. The role of Chulbul Pandey's step-father Prajapati in Dabangg 3 will be essayed by Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna.

Dabangg 3 will be releasing on December 20. Apart from Hindi, the film will also be released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.