Friday, November 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha dance with special children in Jaipur, watch video

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha dance with special children in Jaipur, watch video

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan  shared the video and wrote, "Dancing with special children of Umang in Jaipur ‘yu karke’   

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2019 22:54 IST
Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Siinha dance with special children in Jaipur, watch videos
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Siinha dance with special children in Jaipur, watch videos 

Salman Khan has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen dancing with special children to his song from Dabangg 3, Yu Karke. The special children were quite elated to have the superstar dance with them while posing as Chulbul Pandey. Salman and the children were also accompanied by Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva and Bina Kak as they all danced together to the amazing number.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan  shared the video and wrote, "Dancing with special children of Umang in Jaipur ‘yu karke’ 

View this post on Instagram

Dancing with special children of Umang in Jaipur ‘yu karke’ 😘 @kakbina @aslisona @prabhudevaofficial @skfilmsofficial

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar is also making her debut in Bollywood with the film that also stars Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahie Gill among others. The role of Chulbul Pandey's step-father Prajapati in Dabangg 3 will be essayed by Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna.

Dabangg 3 will be releasing on December 20. Apart from Hindi, the film will also be released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13 Written Updates Nov 22: Himanshi is the new captain Next StoryShabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passes away at 93  