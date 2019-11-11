Monday, November 11, 2019
     
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's Munna Badnam Hua audio song out

Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of the hit Dabangg series which happens to be a prequel where Salman Khan will be seen playing the role of Chulbul Pandey. The film will also have Sonakshi Sinha playing the role of Rajjo, Chulbul Pandey’s wife.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2019 19:49 IST
salman khan, dabangg 3, munna badnam hua, song
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Salman Khan's much awaited Munna Badnam Hua audio song is out

Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey is all set to entertain its audience with the upcoming release Dabangg 3. The first two installments of the film tasted huge success at the box office and also, won the hearts of the public. Ever since the inception of the third part of this Salman Khan film, fans can't wait to see Bhaijaan in his cop avatar along with his cute chemistry with Rajjo aka Sonakshi Sinha. Fans were in for a sweet surprise when it was announced that Salman Khan would be shaking a leg in Dabangg 3 item song titled Munna Badnaam Hua along with Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain. Now, the audio of the song is out.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared Munna Badnaam Hua audio song with a caption that read, "Kamaal Khan ki aawaaz, Badshah ka rap aur Chulbul ki dabanggayi; suniye #MunnaBadnaamHua".

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release on December 2019. For unversed, Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap while the second film was helmed by producer-actor Arbaaz Khan.

