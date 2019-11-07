'Dabangg 3's 'Naina' new audio out; original replaced

Naina Lade from Dabangg 3 is out now

Salman Khan' Dabangg is the most awaited film this year. Every new information about the film, big or small makes it to the headline. The title song -- Hud Hud Dabangg -- has already become a rage with the audience. And now Salman has shared another song -- Naina -- from the movie.

Songs describing the 'Naina' (read: eyes) of Chulbul Pandey's love interest have been a constant feature in the Dabangg series.

Salman Khan took to his social media accounts to share the song with his fans. "Yeh hai hamara romantic andaaz... suniye aur maze lijiye with ‘Naina Lade’... #NainaLadeDabangg3" Salman wrote.

Crooned by singer Javed Ali, Naina Lade has been composed by the musical duo of Sajid-Wajid.

According to the latest reports, 'Naina Lade' song was earlier recorded by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who had also lend his voice for 'Naina' song in the previous two Dabangg films. However, following the growing tension between India and Pakistan, the makers of the film decided to drop Rahat from the song.

'Dabangg 3' starring Salman Khan is set to hit the theatres on December 20. The movie will bring back Salman Khan as the lovable Robinhood cop Chulbul Pandey.

The film will also mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who will feature in the film along with Sonakshi Sinha.

the full song: