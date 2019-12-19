Dabangg 3 Movie: Release Date, Star cast, Movie Posters, Trailer, Book Tickets Online for Salman Khan's film

Dabangg 3 (2019): The wait for Chulbul Pandey is over as Salman Khan is here to entertain his fans with his much-awaited film Dabangg 3. The third installment of the hit Dabangg series, the film happens to be a prequel showing his early life and how he became a cop. Dabangg 3 will be special for actor Mahesh Majrekar's daughter Saiee who will be making her debut in the industry. Also featuring Sonakshi Sinha (Rajjo), South star Kiccha Sudip (antagonist), and Pramod Khanna as Prajapati Pandey, the film is directed by Prabhu Deva. The film is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. For more latest updates on Dabangg 3 cast, trailer, teaser, songs, release date, and Dabangg 3 movie budget, follow the space below.

When is Dabangg 3 Release Date?

December 20, 2019.

Who is the Director of Dabangg 3?

Prabhu Deva

What is the star cast of Dabangg 3?

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichha Sudip, Pramod Khanna

What is the genre of Dabangg 3 Movie?

Action comedy

Who is the writer of Dabangg 3 2019?

Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva and Alok Upadhyaye

Who is/ are the Music Directors of Dabangg 3 movie?

Sandeep Shirodkar, Sajid–Wajid

Where can I check the review of Dabangg 3 movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Dabangg 3 review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

Dabangg 3 Trailer

Dabangg 3 Posters

Dabangg 3 Songs

What is the ticket price for Dabangg 3 movie ticket?

The ticket price for Dabangg 3 movie will depend on the show you are willing to watch. Morning shows will be comparatively cheaper than the evening ones. Ticket prices begin from Rs 250 and if you opt for a comfy recliner, you need to shell out Rs 500.

What are the show timings of Dabangg 3 movie?

There are several show timings for the film. You can watch Dabangg 3 movie at 09:50 AM, 11:30 AM 01:20 PM, 03:00 PM, 04:50 P, 06:30 PM, 08:20 PM, 10:00 PM and 11:50 PM.

How to book Dabangg 3 movie tickets online?

You can book Dabangg 3 movie tickets online at BookMyShow. You can also save more while booking your movie tickets by availing BookMyShow Dabangg 3 movie ticket booking offers. Alternatively, you can also book your Dabangg 3 ticket online through Paytm, Amazon Pay and Mobikwik.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News