'Dabangg 3' drops another audio song -- the romantic 'Habibi ke Nain'

The makers of Dabangg 3 have released another audio song from the film -- titled 'Habibi ke Nain'. The new song features Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey and his 'Habibi' Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo. The film, directed by Prabhudheva, brings the 53-year-old superstar back in the avatar of Chulbul Pandey, the Robinhood-like cop which he first played in the 2010 original.

"Nain jiske hain farebi, gaana unka jo hain humaari, 'Habibi'. #HabibiKeNain," Salman Khan tweeted.

"The third one should be the biggest of the lot. Usually sequels don't do as well as the first one so we have really worked hard on this one, not just on action but it also has a story. When you see the film, you will get to know that there is lot more than just masala to this film," Salman told reporters at the film's trailer launch.

Dabangg 3 releases on December 20. In addition to Hindi, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

