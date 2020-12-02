Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN 'Coolie No. 1' trailer crosses 50 million views; Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan tease 'Bhabhi' song

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' which released four days ago, has crossed the 50 million views' milestone on YouTube. The film which is slated for a Christmas release would be out on Amazon Prime Video on December 25 this year. The film is expected to be full of fun and laughter as the audience seems to love Varun and Sara's chemistry who are paired opposite each other for the first time. The two actors on Wednesday teased the song 'Bhabhi' from 'Coolie No. 1' with some clips and stills.

The 'Kedarnath' star and Varun took to their respective Instagram handles to share their excitement on the trailer crossing 50 million view-mark. Sara shared the film's poster on her Instagram account, using the 'story' feature, and tagged co-star Varun celebrating the milestone. "50 Million views and counting," she wrote.

Sara took to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring Varun among many coolies where he is seen shaking a leg amid a railway junction. The 'Student Of The Year' star is seen holding Sara's photograph as he waits for her at the station. Captioning the video Sara wrote, "Coolie ke Dil ko lagane Chabi.Aa rahi hai kal subah Bhabi .#TeriBhabhi song out tomorrow! Time for fun, forget all sorrow!!"

Sara also shared some stills from the song that features the cut out of herself in glam avatars at a railway station, amid which the lead stars Varun and Sara strike a pose for the lens. Along with the photograph, Khan noted, "Sara ka Coolie, Coolie Ki Sara.Hamesha hand in Haath.Chahe ho morning, din ya Raat .Ab Raju aur Sare Sara ke Saath. Aap bhi gao, nacho, maze karo. Yeh hui na Baat. Bhabi song out tomorrow!!"

On Saturday, Varun and Sara dropped the much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming drama 'Coolie No 1' in a live event. After the box office success of 'Judwaa 2', this will be the second film of Varun with his father. The movie which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer by the same name will see the fresh pairing of Varun and Sara.

'Coolie No. 1' will see Varun in place of Govinda from the classic and Sara in the place of Karisma Kapoor. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, JackkyBhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others.

-With ANI inputs