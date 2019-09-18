Coolie No. 1 makers face loss worth Rs 2.5 crore after fire on sets

Fans were left shocked when the news of the fire on the sets of Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan came. No casualties were reported but the loss caused to the property was unknown. According to the recent updates, the estimated loss that the upcoming film incurred owing to a fire is anything between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore.

Although there were no no casualties owing to the incident, as producer Jackky Bhagnani had informed, the film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan did suffer that minor loss. However, the loss is said to be covered under the Rs 125-crore insurance that has been taken out by the makers before the film went on floors.

The fire broke out on September 11 on the set, which is located at Filmistan studio in Goregaon. The David Dhawan directorial is the remake of the filmmaker's 1995 hit of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

-With IANS inputs

