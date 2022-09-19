Code Name Tiranga : Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu starrer to hit the theatres on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti & Harrdy starrer to release on THIS date

Code Name Tiranga : Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu are all set for the upcoming flick, Code Name: Tiranga. The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur , Dibyendu Bhattacharya , Shishir Sharma , Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. Earlier, the duo shared a glimpse from their film that sparked speculation regarding their collaboration. Now, the duo has finally unveiled posters of their film.

On Monday, Parineeti took to her social media and shared the poster of the film along with the release date. Unveiling the posters, she wrote, "Nation. Love. Sacrifice. #CodeNameTiranga releasing in cinemas on 14th October 2022." Harrdy Sandhu also took to his account and shared the posters.

Speaking about the film, Code Name: Tiranga is a spy action thriller that tells the tale of an agent on an unwavering and heroic mission for her country in a race against time where she has no other option than to make a sacrifice. As an agent for the Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Parineeti travels to numerous nations. Harrdy will be seen in a completely different look and is slated to charm the audience with his acting chops.

The director, Ribhu Dasgupta, is hopeful that audiences enjoy his action-entertainer that talks about a soldier’s sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation. "I am glad to announce my next film, ‘Code Name: Tiranga,’ set to release in cinemas this October 14," he said.

Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu will be sharing the screen space for the first time in the film. After his debut, 83, this will be the second big screen appearance of the singer. The film marks the second collaboration between Parineeti Chopra and Ribhu Dasgupta after The Girl on the Train. The film is produced by T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Film Hangar. It is slated for release on October 14th, 2022.

DON'T MISS

Vicky Kaushal & Fatima Sana Shaikh strike an adorable in-flight selfie as they take-off for Sam Bahadur | PIC

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12: Gauri Khan has best dating advice for Suhana; Shah Rukh joins too but...

Kate Winslet slips while filming in Croatia, rushed to the hospital

Latest Bollywood News