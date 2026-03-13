Cocktail 2 teaser with Dhurandhar 2 revives buzz around Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh's alleged old clash

New Delhi:

The first posters of Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 was released on March 13. Along with the cast posters, the makers announced that the teaser of the film will be released along with the paid preview of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on March 18 in theatres.

Rings a bell? Yes! Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, who worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, will be making a splash in theatres together. However, in different forms. But as the announcement was made on Friday, the old alleged clash between the two is once again be discussed online.

What is Padmaavat controversy?

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone worked together in Ram Leela (2013) and Bajirao Mastani (2015). The trio worked together in 2017 for 2018's Padmaavat, with the new cast member Shahid Kapoor. While talking about the same, the actor opened up about his experience of working on the sets of Padmaavat after the release of the film, Kapoor said to DNA, 'I'm used to being the favourite of all my filmmakers. This was the first time that I was like an outsider. When you work with a team that has worked together, you are kind of an outsider and it takes time for you to break through that barrier.'

Moreover, the actor did not stop there and made several alleged claims about Deepika and Ranveer, without naming them.

Several years after the release of the Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor appeared on the podcast of Raj Shamani and the actor said, 'Before Kabir Singh, there was this experience, where I felt as though I was lesser. As an artist, as a star and as an individual, I was made to feel lesser. I was placed in situations where I was made to feel inadequate, and that is something I will never accept.'

While Ranveer Singh and Deepika have never reacted to Shahid's claims, Kapoor on the other hand, has thrice mentioned and criticised a film experience that social media users think is about Padmaavat. Since then the three have also never been spotted together. But now Cocktail 2 teaser will be released with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge movie release.

