Cirkus release date announced; Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty gear up for Christmas treat

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ROHITSHETTY Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus release date announced

Cirkus, the much awaited film of Rohit Shetty, is finally set to treat fans on Christmas this year. Starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a bevvy of celebrated actors, the film will hit the big screen worldwide on 23rd December 2022. The director took to his social media to announce the release date of this much-awaited film.

Rohit Shetty expressed his gratitude for all the love he received for his film Golmaal and said that he is ready to treat the fans with another comedy Cirkus. He wrote, "It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... ONCE AGAIN! Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today!

'Cirkus' is a christmas gift for you and your family!

Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!!"

Commenting on the development Rohit Shetty shares, "Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There’s no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in Cinemas everywhere."

Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series presents Cirkus produced and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to release on 23rd December 2022. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on July 15 but Covid delayed the plans.

Cirkus is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play 'The Comedy of Errors'. As per Filmfare, actress Deepika Padukone will also be a part of Ranveer Singh's film. The diva will feature in a special song and has already shot for it. The report states that Ranveer calls Deepika his lucky charm and wants to have her presence in everything he does.