Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 8: Rohit Shetty's film starring Ranveer Singh witnesses huge drop

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 8: Rohit Shetty's film starring Ranveer Singh in the lead had a disappointing first week at the box office. Despite being released during a holiday period, the film was not well received by audiences and saw a significant drop in collections over the weekdays following a weak opening weekend. As a result, it is unlikely for the film to reach the 40 crore nett mark.

Cirkus Box Office Report

Despite a stellar cast of Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde among others, 'Circus' didn't get a positive response from either the critics or the audience. As a result of which the film is proving unsuccessful in pulling the audience to the theatres. From the opening day itself, the film started earning at a slow pace. Talking about the film's earnings on Friday, Rohit Shetty's movie has collected only one crore rupees on the eighth day. this takes the film's total collection to Rs 31 Cr.

Has Cirkus been a loss for Rohit Shetty?

If trade reports are to be believed, the film's financial prospects are not entirely bleak, however. While it is not expected to do well at the box office, it is expected to generate significant revenue from non-theatrical sources such as satellite, digital, and music sales. These sources are expected to bring in 135 crore, which will help cover the film's production costs, estimated at 155-160 crore.

Unfortunately, even with this non-theatrical revenue, Rohit Shetty, the film's producer who is also the director, will not be able to recoup the fee, estimated at 30-40 crore. This is because the film's theatrical share, or the amount of revenue generated from ticket sales in theaters, is expected to be less than 25 crores.

About Cirkus

Cirkus is a comedy film directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, set in a historical period. It stars Ranveer Singh in a double role, and features an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, and Mukesh Tiwari, among others. The film also includes special cameos from Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. Cirkus is a retelling of the 1982 Hindi film Angoor, which was itself a remake of the 1968 Hindi film Do Dooni Chaar. This film was based on the 1963 Bengali film Bhranti Bilas.

