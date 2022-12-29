Cirkus box office collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty's film fails to mint big numbers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CIRKUS FC Cirkus box office collection

Cirkus box office collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty's latest film has turned out to be a disaster at the ticket windows. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Radhika Bangia, Vrajesh Hirjee, Murali Sharma, and Anil Charanjeett, the film failed to hit the right chord with the audience. Cirkus is one of the lowest-performing films this year. The film, which was released on December 23, has received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics and has struggled to attract viewers.

Cirkus Box Office Report

According to early trade reports Cirkus is hardly minting any money at the ticket windows. Ranveer Singh starrer is struggling to even collect Rs 30 crore at the box office. Reportedly, on its sixth day, the film is estimated to have earned between Rs 1.80 crore to Rs 2.10 crore in India. The total collection now stands somewhere around Rs 27 crore. "This is an extremely dull collection for this film and it it becomes even more so as its a holiday period. The period will allow some collections in second weekend also but it will be over for the film from Monday," Box Office India said. Adding "The worldwide theatrical share of Cirkus may close at less than 25 crore while revenue from digital, satellite and music is 135 crore."

About Cirkus

"Cirkus," a film directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors." Shetty, known for his action comedies and dramas, has expressed confidence that the film will be well-received by audiences and stated that he makes films with the intention of entertaining viewers. The film was released on December 23.

Talking about the film, Rohit shetty, in an earlier statement said, "'Cirkus' is for the audience who loved 'Golmaal' and 'All The Best'. It's that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I'm sure they're going to love it because I've watched the film," the 48-year-old director told reporters, adding, "When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility."

Latest Bollywood News