Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 2: Will Christmas be merrier for Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty's film?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RANVEER SINGH Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 2

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 2: Rohit Shetty's Christmas offering witnessed a dull start. Starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone, the film was expected to have a hearty run at the ticket window, however, it couldn't perform well and collected only Rs 7 Crore. However, it remains a big question if Christmas could be merrier for Ranveer Singh starrer or not.

Cirkus Box Office Report

The film has failed to perform in Maharashtra, Gujarat, CI and Rajasthan circuits, and the collections were equally poor in the bigger centres. Despite not being a big-budget film, expectations from Cirkus were huge. According to Box Office India, "The bigger shocker is that it has failed to perform in Maharashtra, Gujarat, CI and Rajasthan as these places record collections as bad as the bigger centres. Its easier to say now but the trailer of the film went wrong and and how as these places should be out performing just for the genre but the mass audience has seen it as a film not for them."

"Cirkus is not an event film in the zone of Sooryavanshi, 83 and Brahmastra as the its not a huge film in terms of budget and scale but because of a holiday release and the track record of Rohit Shetty it came with bigger expectations than most films this year. The trailer of the film limited these expectations but with the holiday period and genre of the film there was hope it could still do some sort of decent number but it was not to be," BOI added.

ALSO READ: Avatar 2 Box office Collection Day 9: James Cameron's blockbuster enjoys phenomenal business

About Cirkus

Fronted by Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, "Cirkus" is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors". It has hit the screens on December 23. Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty spoke about Cirkus saying he makes films to entertain the audience and his latest directorial is a step in the same direction. Shetty, known for action comedies like the "Golmaal" franchise and "All The Best: Fun Begins" and action dramas such as the "Singham" series, said he is confident that his latest release will be loved by the viewers.

"'Cirkus' is for the audience who loved 'Golmaal' and 'All The Best'. It's that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I'm sure they're going to love it because I've watched the film," the 48-year-old director told reporters, adding, "When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility."

Latest Bollywood News