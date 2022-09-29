Chup Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol psychological thriller earns over 10 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chup Box Office Collection

Chup Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist opened to great reviews but isn't able to lure the audience to the theater. Initially buoyed by the reduced ticket prices on National Cinema Day, Chup witnessed great business due to positive word of mouth. However, the film dropped drastically in its first week and over the weekend, it will get more difficult for the film to pick up given big releases like Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram Vedha. Also, R Balki directorial clashed with Kookie Gulati's Dhokha Round D Corner.

Chup Box Office Report

So far, Chup collected around Rs 9.65 crore. It will soon cross the Rs 10-crore mark now. Chup opened to great reviews from the critics and audience alike. According to Box Office India, "The lower price ticket rates are unlikely to help here on the weekdays and it should finish with a 9.50 crore nett week one." ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 1: Canada Theatre owners receive threats ahead of Aishwarya Rai's film release

As per early trade estimates, the Dulquer and Sunny starrer collected Rs 0.70 crore at the box office on Day 6 (September 28). Hence, the total collection would now stand at Rs 9.65 crore.

About Chup

The psychological thriller 'Chup' is a film centred around revenge killings. It tells the story of a disgruntled artiste, who turns into a serial killer after his work is singularly panned by the critics. The artiste in the film goes on a killing spree as he murders the critics and as a signature, leaves a 'star' mark on their bodies resembling the numbers of stars that critics often give to films or shows.

The film also starred Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. Released on September 23, the thriller has been co-produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Finale Highlights: Obsessing over Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor's roast call, KJo bears all

'Chup' also marks the third Hindi film of Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The actor, who has earlier worked in Hindi films such as 'Karwaan' and 'The Zoya Factor', mentioned that this film is quite unique to him as an artiste.

Latest Bollywood News