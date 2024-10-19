Choreographer Remo D'Souza, wife face legal troubles Over Rs 11.96 crore cheating allegation

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Remo D’Souza And Wife Lizelle D’Souza

In a surprising twist in the world of dance, renowned choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife, Lizelle, have found themselves at the center of a legal storm in Maharashtra's Thane district. A case has been filed against the couple, along with five others, for allegedly cheating a dance troupe out of a staggering Rs 11.96 crore, according to reports from local police.

The allegations unraveled

The drama unfolded after a 26-year-old dancer complained to Mira Road police station on October 16. The FIR details a tale of deceit stretching back from 2018 to July 2024, when the complainant's dance troupe participated in a television competition and emerged victorious. However, the joy of winning was short-lived. The accused allegedly posed as representatives of the troupe and laid claim to the prize money, leaving the dancers high and dry.

Alongside Remo and Lizelle, the complaint also names Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, the Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, and Ramesh Gupta, with a thorough investigation now underway.

A glittering career under scrutiny

Remo D'Souza is no stranger to the spotlight. Having served as a judge on numerous dance reality shows for over 15 years, including popular titles like Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Remo has been a fixture in Indian dance culture. His expertise and charm have won him a dedicated fan base, making the current allegations particularly shocking for many.

Upcoming projects

Despite the turmoil, Remo is preparing for the release of his latest film, Be Happy, which will premiere on Prime Video. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma, the film tells a heartfelt story of a single father and his daughter. The movie also features talents like Nora Fatehi, Nassar, and Johny Lever, further adding to the buzz around its release.

As the legal saga unfolds, fans and followers of Remo D'Souza are left wondering how this will impact both his personal and professional life. Will this chapter overshadow his celebrated career, or will he dance his way back into the hearts of his audience? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for more updates on this riveting story!