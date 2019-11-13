Ten evergreen movies to watch with your kid this Children's Day

You can enjoy Stanley Ka Dabba or I Am Kalam or both with your kid on this Children's Day

Remember those days when November 14 used to be a celebration for us? Not only did Children's Day mark the birth anniversary of our first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru but it was also a day when we felt pampered and privileged. No one would scold you at school because it's your day, 'chhutti' from school uniforms, dance performances on filmy songs, candies and much more. Going down the memory lanes? Before you go all nostalgic, here's a tip you can relish those memories even in adulthood.

Prepare some popcorns and enjoy any of these films with the little monsters of your family. These movies either have child artistes in lead roles or in important roles.

Go for Stanley Ka Dabba for a pinch of comedy or Makdee for chill feels. Meanwhile, you can watch Iqbal or I Am Kalam for super positive energy.

This Children's Day is movie time with the most lovable member of the family.

Pick any of your favourites!

Stanley Ka Dabba

Stanley Ka Dabba, written, directed and produced by Amole Gupte received positive reviews for its heartfelt storytelling and performances that stood apart. The film was a result of Amole Gupte's will, who wanted to make a small and non-mainstream film after the massive success of Aamir Khan-starrer Taare Zameen Par.

Stanley Ka Dabba

Makdee

No 90s kid can forget this magic helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Starring gems like Shabana Azmi, Makrand Deshpande and Vijay Raaz in important roles, the story revolved around two sisters -- Chunni and Munni -- and a witch. Shweta Basu Prasad even won 2003 National Film Award for Best Child Artiste for her role.



Iqbal

Written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Iqbal, which revolved around a cricket-obsessed deaf and mute boy from a village, was produced by Subhash Ghai. The movie won National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Naseeruddin Shah won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Iqbal. The titular role is played by Shreyas Talpade.



Chillar Party

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl, Chillar Party was co-produced by Salman Khan. It won the 2011 National Award for Best Children's Film. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor in a special dance number.



Jhalki

The film tells the story of a nine-year-old street girl Jhalki against the backdrop of child slavery trade. Boman Irani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Divya Dutta and Sanjay Suri are in important roles in the movie directed by Brahmanand S Siingh. The movie is scheduled to release on Children's Day, so you can even head to theatres.



I Am Kalam

This 2011 film directed by Nila Madhab Panda is about a poor boy who wants to meet his idol APJ Abdul Kalam. A special screening was held for Dr Kalam at his Delhi residence on July 29. The movie was shot extensively in Bikaner.

I Am Kalam



Masoom

Masoom marked the directorial debut of critically acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Starring gems of Indian cinema such as Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Tanuja, Supriya Pathak and Saeed Jaffrey in important roles, the movie also has baby Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj as child artistes.

And how can one forget Lakdi Ki Kaathi?



Dhanak

Again, written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Dhanak which means Rainbow, released in 2015. The movie bagged Best Children's Film at the 64th National Film Awards. The story is about a visually impaired Chotu and his elder sister Pari.



Taare Zameen Par

Produced and directed by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par was conceived and written by Amole Gupte. Darsheel Safary shot to fame with his role as Ishaan, an eight-year-old autistic child. Not only did it win him 2008 National Award for Best Film on Family Welfare, but it was also India's official entry for the 2009 Academy Awards.

Taare Zameen Par



Bhoothnath

Bhoothnath, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan released in 2008. Big B plays the role of Kailash Nath aka Bhoothnath in the film.