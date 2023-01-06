Chhatriwali trailer out: Rakul Preet Singh attempts to shatter the stigma surrounding sex education in film

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ZEE5 Chhatriwali trailer out

Chhatriwali trailer out: Rakul Preet Singh is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming social comedy film. This is the first film in which the actress plays the solo lead. Helmed by Tejas Deoskar, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia and Rajesh Tailang. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Ahead of the release, the makers finally unveiled the trailer of the film.

The trailer shows the actress as a sex education teacher who educates people about safe sex and the need for contraceptives. She additionally promotes the inclusion of sex education in the curriculum at her school. She is shown going to great lengths to shatter the taboo around discussing sex education.

Watch the trailer here:



Rakul Preet Singh also took to her Instagram account and shared the trailer. Her caption read, "Agar sex education ki padhai reh gayi ho adhoori, toh aa rahi hai #Chhatriwali usse karne poori! Watch #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5, premiering 20th Jan."

Earlier, speaking to IANS, the actress revealed that the social comedy is a special film for her and expressed her excitement about leading the film. She stated, "For me, every film of mine has been special but 'Chhatriwali' is extra special for many reasons. After so many years in the industry, I am finally getting to headline a film and what better than an entertaining film with a thought-provoking social message."

Chhatriwali aims to break an essential societal taboo by enlightening the youth about sex education. It is set to hit the screens on 20th January, 2022.

