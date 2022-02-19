Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Mahesh Manjrekar to Sharad Kelkar, actors who played him on screen

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha kingdom in the later 17th century, was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also known as "Shivaji Jayanti", is celebrated with traditional fervour all over the country and in Maharashtra especially. Shivaji Maharaj is known to have laid the foundation of the Maratha empire and fought courageously against Mughals to establish the Maratha rule.

As the nation commemorates the birth anniversary of legendary ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, here's taking a look at the actors who stepped into his shoes on screen

Sharad Kelkar

The actor played the role of Raje Shivaji in Om Raut's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The titular character was played by Ajay Devgn while Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore. The film went on to make box-office records by raking in moolah at the ticket window.

Mahesh Manjrekar

The 2009 film Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy follows an underdog who fights against the evil in society, to re-instate his identity and keep his pride. The movie was directed by Santosh Manjrekar and was produced by Sanjay Chhabria and Ashwami Manjrekar. Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy was a huge blockbuster at the box office.

Amol Kolhe

He is one of the few actors who have played the role of the Maratha warrior more than once in his career. He first essayed him in Star Pravah's series Raja Shiv Chhatrapati and later in 2011, he stepped into the shoes of Shivaji for the film Rajmata Jijau. The film was based on Shivaji’s mother. In 2012, he again played the character in Hindi drama series Veer Shivaji.

Paras Arora

The young actor is known for playing the younger version of Shivaji on TV. He was known as Shivaji Raje Bhosle in the show. He was Jijabai and Shahaji Bhosle's son, Sambhaji Bhosle's brother and Saibai and Soyarabai Bhosle's husband. He played the role of the first Maratha King until the time jump.

Suryakant

The actor has portrayed the role of Shivaji in a number of films including Swarajyacha Shiledar, Pavankhind, Dhanya Te Santaji Dhanaji among others.