Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 7: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey's film struggles

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is struggling at the box office. While the film had created quite a buzz before its release on January 10th, it has failed to bring in big numbers at the BO. After the collection on Thursday, Chhapaak’s total box office collection stands at Rs 28 crore, according to Box Office India. It was expected that the film will trend well since it’s Deepika’s first film after her marriage to Ranveer Singh and fans were missing her on the big screen.

Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Meghna Gulzar directed the movie which clashed at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also marks Deepika’s first production venture. Meghna and Fox star Studios have also produced the film. The movie has received positive reviews from critics.

Soon after the release of the film, Chhapaak was declared tax-free in many states including Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. The film was surrounded by controversy after Deepika's visit to the JNU campus in Delhi. A section of people called for a boycott of Deepila's film, however, she also got support from many for the film.

Earlier when asked if she saw Chhapaak, in which she plays an acid attack survivor, as a risky film as she looks different, Deepika told IANS: "No, it is not something that ever crossed my mind... my appearance, the way I am going to look. In fact, that's exactly what we want to challenge through this film. That we all have very set ideas, notions of what beauty is and we really want to challenge that and broaden that perspective.”

