Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 6: Deepika Padukone's film dips further despite Makar Sankranti festivities

Deepika Padukone’s latest Bollywood film Chhapaak has witnessed a disastrous run in its first six days at the box office. Released on January 10, the film opened with Rs 4.77 crore on Day 1. Its collections rose at Rs 6.90 crore on Saturday and minted Rs 7.35 crore on Sunday. From Monday onwards, the film is seeing a consistent fall in earning. Chhapaak earned Rs 2.35 crore on Monday, Rs 2.55 crore on Tuesday.

On Wednesday the film earned Rs 2.25 crore (approx) taking its total collection to roughly Rs 26 crore, reports boxofficeindia.com. The Deepika Padukone starrer couldn’t bank upon Makar Sankranti holiday whereas Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung warrior emerged the absolute winner and gained much on the festival entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

The report said that Chhapaak is not even gaining much at the bigger multiplexes. “It was flat on Lohri in places like Delhi and Chandigarh and both these centers are dominated by high end multiplexes”, the report said.

Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit three days prior to the release of the film is one of the reasons behind the dip in footfall, say film business experts.

Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone (leading role) and Vikrant Massey. The movie is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Meghna Gulzar directed the movie which released on January 10, 2020. The film also marks Deepika’s first production venture. Meghana and Fox star Studios have also produced the film. The movie received positive reviews from critics.

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, in its second week, is going to face all the more competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Trade analysts have predicted a heavy drop in Chhapaak’s box office collection.

