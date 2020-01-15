Image Source : TWITTER Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 5: Deepika Padukone starrer falls flat, earns around Rs 24 crore

Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone as the protagonist, is having a tough run at the box office. The Meghna Gulzar directed film, on Tuesday, fell flat at the ticket windows as it added around Rs 3 crore to its kitty, boxofficeindia.com reports. After a five-day run in cinemas, its total collection stands at about Rs 34 crore.The trending is simply disastrous as compared to Deepika Padukone's previous films Padmaavat (2018) and Bajirao Mastani (2015).

"The film is going to be one of those rare films that will actually lose money joining Pagalpanti and Panipat in recent times. It wont lose as much as those films but a 5-7 crore loss looks on the cards due to the rejection of the content", BOI report says.

Chhapaak's lifetime collection can as well be less than the first two days of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, the report further adds.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Chhapaak's business is limited to a few premium multiplexes of urban centres and continues to non-perform at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass belt.

#Chhapaak slips on Day 4... Biz is limited to a few premium multiplexes of urban centres... Continues to non-perform at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass belt... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 21.37 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2020

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is also Deepika's first work as a producer. The film features her character being attacked who couldn't cope with the rejection of his advances. The film is based on the real-life of activist Laxmi Agarwal who was attacked at the age of 16 by a man twice her age.

Meghna Gulzar’s previous release Raazi was a blockbuster and received multiple awards and accolades. Deepika was last seen in Padmaavat and will be seen alongside her husband Ranveer Singh in ‘83.

