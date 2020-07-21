Chetan Bhagat: Vidhu Vinod Chopra drove me close to suicide

Image Source : CHETAN BHAGAT/INSTAGRAM In his recent tweet, Chetan was referring to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 2009 film "3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

Author Chetan Bhagat claims producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had publicly bullied him.

On Tuesday, Chetan took to Twitter to urge critics to write sensibly while reviewing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's forthcoming and last film "Dil Bechara".

"Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching," he tweeted.

However, Chetan's tweet did not go down well with a section of social media users, including popular film critic Anupama Chopra.

"Each time you think the discourse can't get lower, it does!," Anupama, wife of producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, responded.

Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does! https://t.co/yhkBUd8VSQ — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) July 21, 2020

Reacting to Anupama's tweet, Chetan called out Vidhu Vinod Chopra and blamed him for driving him close to suicide in the past.

"Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?," Chetan said.

Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse? https://t.co/CeVDT2oq47 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

The movie is based on Chetan's book "Five Point Someone". Post the release of "3 Idiots" in 2009, Chetan had reportedly posted a blog and slammed the makers for not giving him adequate credit in their film.

Many know this, for those new here.

1) 3 Idiots was based on my novel Five Point Someone and my story.

2) The film won every story award that year.

3) I was not given any of those story awards. They took them all.

4) As a powerless newcomer I was bullied and was deeply affected — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

