Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi attend press meet in Slovakia (In Pics)

Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi attend press meet in Slovakia

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are currently in Slovakia to shoot for their upcoming film Chehre. Amid the shoot, the duo along with the team attended a press meet in the country. This is the first time that the actors have teamed up for a film. Produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film is a mystery thriller.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the pictures from the press conference and wrote, "Team #Chehre - led by #AmitabhBachchan - attended a press conference organized by Govt of #Slovakia... The meet was attended by #AmitabhBachchan, #EmraanHashmi, producer Anand Pandit, director Rumi Jafry and the key cast."

Team #Chehre - led by #AmitabhBachchan - attended a press conference organized by Govt of #Slovakia... The meet was attended by #AmitabhBachchan, #EmraanHashmi, producer Anand Pandit, director Rumi Jafry and the key cast. pic.twitter.com/Bmo0mrIzLv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2019

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy and Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor. Chehre releases on February 21, 2020.

Last seen in the box office hit, Badla, Amitabh will soon feature in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy, the film is set to hit theatres sometime next year. His 2018 release, Thugs of Hindostan, which featured Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Amitabh, proved to be a dud at the box office.

