Chatrapathi Teaser Out: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer appears to be an action-packed mass entertainer

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas-starrer ‘Chatrapathi’ is all set for its massive pan-India release on May 12, 2023. The film is the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster of the same name and is written by SS Rajamouli's father and veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, known for his notable work in films like RRR, the Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The large canvas action-entertainer marks the Bollywood debut of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. It is produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and directed by VV Vinayak has been mounted on a larger-than-life scale. Now, the makers have unveiled the gripping teaser of the film.

The action-packed teaser of ‘Chatrapathi’ introduces audiences to the key character portrayed by Bellamkonda, who makes for the ideal commercial hero pulling off some high-octane action, performing some jaw-dropping stunts and looking both suave and lethal in every frame of this potboiler.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda says, "I’m happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like ‘Chatrapathi’ which is a highly thrilling and engaging mass action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India."

Adds producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada, "SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi was an ideal project to reimagine for a Pan-India audience. Apart from introducing the extremely talented Sreenivas Bellamkonda to an entirely new market, the film also has all the essential components of a mainstream entertainer. We at Pen Studios are overjoyed to bring "Chatrapathi" to cinema enthusiasts all around the nation."

