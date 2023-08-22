Chandrayaan 3: From Kareena Kapoor to Manoj Joshi, Bollywood celebs congratulate ISRO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chandrayaan 3

The Indian Space and Research Organisation on Tuesday shared its latest update on Chandrayaan-3 and shared more pictures of the Moon taken from a 70 km distance. As India gears up for Chandrayaan-3 to land on the Moon, Bollywood celebrities congratulated ISRO and expressed their excitement.

Speaking to ANI, Kareena Kapoor Khan said she is rooting for it and will watch it with her boys. It is a proud moment for each and every Indian. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing it with my boys as well, with bated breath," she said.

Watch the video here:

Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap also wished the ISRO team in a special way. Kashyap congratulated the scientists by singing Dil Hai Chhota Sa, Chhoti Si Asha, composed by AR Rahman, accompanied by guitar.

Noted actor Manoj Joshi congratulated the ISRO and the country for achieving the milestone. He said, "There is no doubt that Chandrayaan 3 will successfully land on the South Pole of the Moon because, like every citizen of India, I also have faith in all the scientists of India who have contributed to this mission."

"It is a matter of coincidence that on one side is the chairman of ISRO, Somnath ji, and on the other hand, after more months, Lord Shiva's Shravan begins, and the moon is on Shiva's forehead, and according to the Puranas, the creator of the first Jyotirlinga, Somnath, is also the moon. This yoga is yoga," Joshi added.

The actor further said, "We are confident that with the hard work of the scientists, Chandrayaan 3 will successfully land on the South Pole of the Moon. We are all praying that Chandrayaan 3 lands successfully without any deviation. Best wishes to all and my salutations to all the scientists."

With inputs from Namrata Dubey

